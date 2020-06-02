BRUNSWICK — Chase Tomberlin of West Gardiner and a member of the Bowdoin College class of 2020, received the Alice Merrill Mitchell Prize, during the college’s 24th annual Honors Day, according to a news release from Doug Cook, director of College and Media Relations at the Brunswick college.

The event, acknowledging the exceptional academic accomplishments of students and faculty, was held on the academic year’s last day of classes on May 6.

Tomberlin is a performance arts major.

