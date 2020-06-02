Christine LePage, a customer service manager at the Hannaford supermarket in Kennebunk, died May 27 from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash. She was 41.

LePage was among thousands of grocery store employees across Maine working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the crisis began, LePage had worked six days a week, averaging 10 to 12 hours a day, according to her fiance, Jesse Gerry of Limerick.

Gerry said on the day she died, LePage had worked a double shift and had texted him just before she left around 9:30 p.m. LePage was driving home when her vehicle went off the road and struck a large tree before rolling down an embankment and coming to rest on its roof. LePage was pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying the cause of the accident appears to be driver fatigue.

Gerry said the crash occurred about five minutes from home. A deputy knocked on his door late Wednesday and delivered the news that his longtime girlfriend had died.

“I was in total shock,” he said. “I had a thousand things going through my head. It’s unbelievable.”

Gerry said he waited until morning to break the news to their sons, Nolan, 9, and Ryan, 7.

“They ran to their rooms and started bawling their eyes out,” he said. “They have a lot of questions. I’m trying to answer them the best I can.”

LePage worked for Hannaford for 17 years. She started bagging groceries at the Waterboro supermarket and went on to work at stores in Bridgton, Buxton, Windham, Portland and Auburn. Most recently, she worked at the Kennebunk Hannaford as a customer service manager, helping set up new stores and train employees.

Jim Hamilton, vice president of retail operations for the eastern division at Hannaford, released a statement Tuesday saying LePage was a dedicated and highly engaged manager at the Kennebunk store.

“I’m deeply saddened by Christine’s recent passing,” Hamilton wrote. “She built strong relationships with her associates and customers. She role modeled our service standards and values at a high level. Her smile was contagious, and her authentic, buoyant style of leadership set a strong example for all associates. Our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, co-workers and the Kennebunk community.”

LePage, of Limerick, was remembered by friends Tuesday as a devoted mother and loyal friend.

Gerry said her life centered around their boys.

“She would do anything for the kids and anyone else,” he said. “She would go without to make sure the kids had what they needed. She made sure everyone else was taken care as well.”

Gerry talked about the couple’s daily juggle together with the boys. He said she would come home from work, start dinner and rush through the house to get them ready for practice or a game. He said his sons play on different teams.

“Football season is crazy,” he said. “It was a team effort. She was always cheering them on.”

Tara LePage, her younger sister, said Tuesday that Christine was her best friend. She said her sister was always there for her and her son.

“My sister always went above and beyond to be the best aunt to my son. She always included him,” she said. “I hope she realized how much she meant to so many people.”

Related Headlines Feature obituaries from the Portland Press Herald

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: