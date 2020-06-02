Kennebec Valley Community College hosted its 50th commencement ceremony May 16.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was streamed online at kvcc.me.edu, as well as broadcast on local access television on CTV-7 Augusta and CATV-11 Madison. The college conferred 377 degrees and certificates to the class of 2020.

The college has campuses in both Fairfield and Hinckley, where training and education are focused on hands-on, applicable skills to provide students with successful careers upon graduation.

The following graduating students completed the last weeks of their courses in a remote learning environment and the ceremony honored their unique circumstances.

Mariah Paige Blanchard, Selam Alice Heinrich, Kolby James Lawrence, Brody Liam McKenzie and Thomas George Sawtelle, all of Albion; Lacey Mae Leeman of Anson; Emily Rose Batty of Appleton; Danielle Laurie Augeri, Blake Lauren Dawes and Alexander Joseph Stafford, all of Athens.

Also, Erik Christopher Rider of Auburn, Samantha Mae Antworth, Ashley Marie Arbour-Assaf, Siarah Caitlin Bailey, Crystal L. Crowell, Meleah A. Daniels, Mercedes Alexa Debowey, Corbin Gerald Dostie, Ryan Jacob Douglas, Emily Sherman Gower, Jamie Lynne Hill-Spotswood, Michelle Lee Johnson, Jacob David Lashon, Jessica Brooke Lee, Karla Janine L’Heureux, Tyler David Lounsbury, Michael Ross McCarthy, Conner McFarland, Jennifer Ann Nirza, Alexis Nicole Paradis, Jonathan James Patterson, Halley Rheanne Redimarker, Mackenzie Lynne Stephenson, Julie Stevens, Brandon Donald Tardiff and Bailey M. Williams, all of Augusta.

Also, Jackson W Greenlaw, Uchenna Chiemeziem Iweajunwa, Bailey Ella Nassa, Jenny Lyn Richards and Jenna Dawn Zahner, all of Bangor; Christopher James Farnsworth of Bar Harbor; Dylan Andrew Gagnon of Barton; and Benjamin Joseph Huebler of Bath.

Also, Jacqueline Paris Awalt, Robert Duncan Dyer and Norman George Kehling, all of Belfast; Alexander Lester Gilbert, Marissa Lynne Hawes, Molly Rae MacKenzie and Russell Jim Violette, all of Belgrade; and Robert Michael Currier of Belmont.

Also, Allison Blaisdell, Brittany Jean Churchill, Nicholas Dean Denis, Glenn Delmer Giggey, Krista Lynn Gomola, Derek Paul McLaughlin, Braden A. Noonan, Casey J. Rodrigue and Angel Lee Spencer, all of Benton; Jason Tyler Monteiro of Berlin; Alicia LaFlamme of Biddeford; and Stefanie Lynn Bromagen of Blue Hill.

Also, Brandy Marie Ellis of Brewer; Brittany Lee Davis, Ariana Marie Kaczmarek and Cheyanne Sage Nowak, all of Brooks; Ryan Martel of Brownington; Allison Renee Durant of Brownville; and Michael Drew Collier and Meaghan Anne Quinlan, both of Brunswick.

Also, Kenneth Joseph Basford, Shelley Lynn Edgecomb, Suzanne Laffin, Brittany Lynn Noble and Kyle Matthew Patton, all of Burnham; Nicole Paige Clark of Calais;

Kristy Strouse of Cambridge; and Charlotte Elizabeth Duncan, Michael Marcel Perret and Chase Winn, all of Camden.

Also, Sean Paul LeClair and David McAndrew, both of Canaan; Daniel Patrick Randolph of Caribou; Cameron Bailey Harkins and Gabriel Foster Kingsbury, both of Carmel; Kayla-Marie Albert, Scott Coningford Jr., Samantha Lynn Florentine and Stephen Peter Thomas Goulette, all of Chelsea.

Also, Kile Scott Heikkinen of Chesterville, Todd Allen Henderson and Heather Danielle Peaslee, both of China; Stephanie Hawkins Vinson of China Village, Kyle Jacob Anderson, Nikki Lynn Boucher, Lee Ann Chapman, Brandon Isaac Rhett LaCroix, Ashley Nichole Leighton, Chellsye A. Lewis and Samantha Ann Marshall, Anna Diane McKenney, Kara Rae McLellan, Tori Georgette Moulton, Brady Jason Shorey and Justin David Trott, all of Clinton.

Also, Janalee Claudette Dennison and Taylor Reed Haines, both of Corinth; RaeAnn Michael Long, Aidan Michael Louder, Chantell Marie and Aaron Mitchell McLaughlin, all of Cornville.

Also, Clair Elizabeth Gerry and Samuel Tilton, both of Detroit; Isabella Adam, Jordan Daniel Korst and Kimberly Marie Nelson, all of Dexter; Ashley Gabrielle Warstler of Dover-Foxcroft; Cody Rene Billings, Crystal Rose Haskell and Jared Michael Stinson, all of Dryden; Adam Michael Salve of Durham; Drew Harold Kohls of Eddington.

Also, Caelin Kelsey of Ellington, Daphanie Lynn Blair, Aleshanee Jalene Bootz, Rosadee Armie Catingub Bouley, Lindsey Kate Brann, Heather D. Brickett, Codey Brown, Madelyn Lelia Fortin, Joseph Jonathan Frechette, Gavin Charles Green. Crystal Marie Hillman, Baneen Mohammad Hobbi, Edward Hoyt, Lisa Marie Jordan, Gloria C. Kinney, Aneasa Mae Levasseur, Cody John Machado, Jennifer Melissa Morris, Jazmine Elaine Murray, Brittany Jade Shores, Jordan Paige Sullivan, Dominique Lillian Velazquez and Benjamin Richard Whitish, all of Fairfield.

Also, Noah Stephen Meserve and Samantha Lee Patterson, both of Farmingdale; Heather Lynn Ackley, Bethany Ruth Charles, Summer Grace Libby, Erica Stacy Sanderson and Michelle Claire Young, all of Farmington; Lisa Miller Whitney of Fayette; and Karoleigh Friend and Emily Kate Keating, both of Freedom.

Also, Cassidy Elizabeth Benner of Friendship; Pamela Kay Davis, Nicole Mae Hunt, Deirdre Danielle Perritt, Sydnie Ann Marie Sirois and Andrew Tucker Williams, all of Gardiner; Jenna Marie Braley, Cameron John Dall, Kolt Jeffrey Grass and Bailey Peterson, all of Glenburn; and Jordan Ronald Perkins of Gorham.

Also, Talitha Ann Gorneau, Camilla Sadie Jones, Amber Oberle and John Jefferson Wallace, all of Hallowell; April Lynn Randall of Hampden; Jessie Marie Macdaid,

Abby Lin Pelletier and Johnathan Eric White, all of Hartland; and Andrew Tristan Burgess and James Christopher Huard, both of Hermon.

Also, Katelyn Michelle Durkee of Hope; Noah Caleb Nickerson of Hudson; Anthony Scott Mitchell and Matthew Douglas Smith, both of Jay; Alan Merton Ayers, Derek Payne Brotherton and Anisa Marie Stowe, all of Jefferson; and Cameron Leigh Varney of Jonesboro.

Also, Chelsea Lynn Noddin and Anna Elizabeth Wing both of Kenduskeag; Cailea Marie Eaton, Melissa Jean Ingraham and Natasha Melanie Kosowsky, all of Knox; Jessica Demers of Lebanon; Jessica Lynn Nickey of Leeds; David Joseph McElvain of Levant; and John Jenkins and Abigail Kristine Loisel, both of Lewiston.

Also, Luke Baumann Davis of Liberty; Olivia Laura Jameson of Lincolnville; Heather Irene Wiley of Lisbon Falls; Katherine Inez Brann of Litchfield; Sara Lyn Phillips of Livermore; and Nathan Joseph Davis of Livermore Falls.

Also, Julianna Ifeoma Boucher, Stephanie Rene Caswell, Mollie E. Greenier, Savannah Virginia Lightbody, Hilary Ann McKenney, Owen Vaughn Mercier, Jasmine Patricia Moody, Lucas Scott Murray, Michael Colin Ross, Mary-Ellen Savage, Austin Edward Wright and Garrett Dana Young, all of Madison.

Also, Breann Marie Jasper of Manchester; Jacqueline Jean Embleton of Mars Hill; Megan Christy Stimpson of Mechanic Falls; Stacey Lorrayne Spatcher of Meddybemp; Kaylee Rae Tibbetts and Andrew George Worthen, both of Mercer; Robin Marie Stanwood of Milbridge; and Nathan Gabriel Lynch of Millinocket.

Also, Tyler Craig Gosselin, Remington Thomas Lessard and Bryel Justine Marston, all of Monmouth; Treena Lemieux of Monroe; Luz Maria Seda Libby of Morrill; Jillian Nicole Waddell of Moscow; Jessica Lynn Jensen of Naples; and Judith Ann Ogden and Andrew Alton Trask, both of New Sharon.

Also, Daniel Merton Lightbody of New Vineyard; Deakin Scott Dow of Newburgh, Aspen Taya Bryson, David William Hughes and Heather Denise Neal, all of Newport; and Gordon Rogers of Nobleboro.

Also, Grant Ethan Benson, Journye Goeman, Jestel Kathleen Libby, Chase Adams McKenney, Karen Patricia Noe, Damion Parlin, Grace Megan Pollis, David Robert Russell, Alexis Jordan Sack, Shawna Leigh Toothaker and Ciara Marie Walker, all of Norridgewock; and Khristina A. Thayer of North Anson.

Also, Audrey Katherine O’Connor of North Vassalboro; Connor Marvin Roberts of Northfield; and Zachary Andrew Desrochers of Northport.

Also, Michelle Evangeline Caminos, Eliza Goodhart Denoeux, Heather Marie Dyer, Micah Sila Hanson-Smith, David John Hreben, Wayne Anthony Ireland, Kacie Jo Johnston, Susan Theresa Mathieu, Rebecca Mae McEachern-Gorman, Lauren Elizabeth Patrie and Shelby Lynn Petersen, Angel Jane Marie Robinson, Ally Elizabeth Stevens, Hannah Marie Wentworth, Jarrod Joseph Widor, Cole Patrick Wood and Alexander James Yotides, all of Oakland.

Also, Hannah Rose Stevenson of Orland; Sean Patrick Grybos of Orono; Brock Glidden and LeeAnna Paige Ripley, both of Palermo; Francis Garrett McSweeney of Palm Coast; Roy Justin Garland and Amelia Lynn Loureiro, both of Palmyra; and Stephen Todd Lackey of Parkman.

Also, Hunter Alan Bate and Bryce Alan Werzanski, both of Phillips; and Warren Thomas Ackerman, Nicholas Daniel Howard, Seth Johnson, Kaitlynn Melissa McLaughlin, Michael Edwin Mountain, Courtney Ouellet and Kaitlyn Marie Plourde, all of Pittsfield.

Also, Alisha M. Biddle and Morgen Shay Galloway, both of Pittston; Denise Marie Cleveland, George David Elgass, Judy Ann Keyser and Cindy Jean Perkins, all of Plymouth; and Michelle Renee Pinkham of Poland.

Also, Theresa Jean Edgecomb and Spencer Colby Richardson, both of Readfield; Shania Lyn Carle and Kayla Vivian Fairfield, both of Rockland; Jamie Lynn Thomas of Rome; Morgan Ouellette-Foss of Saco; and Daniel Eric Bissell and Kayla Rose Kimball, both of Saint Albans.

Also, Amanda Jean Francis, Matthew Peter Nelson, Tracy Ann Pomerleau and Shyila Mouri White, all of Sangerville; Jacob Lyman Mehuren, Emma Sue Mehuren and Matthew Robert Kilpatrick, all of Searsport; Caleb Ladd of Sebec; and Michael P. Hersom of Shapley.

Also, Jada Devyn Gauthier and Nora Elizabeth Sauer, both of Shawmut; and Alyssa Ann Lagassey and Flor De Maria Merritt, both of Sidney.

Also, Elizabeth Joy Bacon, Krystal Lynn Browne, Rusha Cassiani, Tyler Marc Courtemanche, Cortlynn Marie Gail Davis, Kassandra Virginia Gilbert, Linda Irene Hoyt, Corinna May Huard, Cassandra Lynn Lepage, Megan E. Macfarland, Desarey Rose Oliver, Sarah Katrina Pastio, Matthew Kevin Reed, Yvonne Lee Rich, Jacob Phillip Richards, Erin Elizabeth Savage, Kathy Marie Thibeault, Maxwell Vincent Tracy, Jena Marie Vining and Janet Lena Washburn, all of Skowhegan.

Also, Sandra Lee Jarvis of Smithfield; Jessica Rae Clark and Kori Rose White, both of Solon; Kassidy Louise McGuire, Catherine Ann Pottle, Katelyn E. Thurston, Ann Ward and Nicole Marie Wilson, all of South China; Lillian Belle Morrissette of South Portland; and Christopher Lawrence Cox of South Windsor.

Also, Gail Lynn Getchell, Matthew Roger Martin and Elisha Lynn Snowman, all of St. Albans; Christian William Mulcahy of Standish, Kristi Lynn Ireland of Stetson, Makita May Merando of Tazewell, Sarah Elizabeth Felt and Kate Marie Grames, both of Temple; and Shawn Robert Wallace of Thomaston.

Also, Mariah Danielle Wren of Thorndike; Raymond Thomas St. Pierre of Topsham; and Amanda Karen-Beth Barnes, Chris Phillippe, Alyvia Grace Ripley and Tyler McKinnley Stevens, all of Troy.

Also, Jason Alan Earl, Samuel Thomas Fournier and Salina-Marie Ann Wallace, all of Union; and Kristen Emily Allen, Dana Harrison Halvorsen, Ian Maxwell Mayberry, Ashlee Grace Reynolds and Jessica Rae Roberts, all of Unity.

Also, Sierra Nicole Baldwin-Powell, Aiyana Brynne Cain, Jennifer Joyce Cloutier, Jeremy Roland Cote, Ernest Joseph Cyr, Donald Charles Decker, Logan Philip DeMerchant, Elizabeth Marie Green, Hailey Paige Greene, Sophia Joy Quirion and Emylia Cora Wilde, all of Vassalboro.

Also, Justin White of Veazie; Sarah Noel James of Vinalhaven, Kaileigh Elaine Ross and Aaron Elwood Smeltzer, both of Waldoboro; Isaac Elijah Stred and Sara Kathryn Washburn, both of Warren; and Alexander Casas and Sabrina Jean Marriner, both of Washington.

Also, Amanda Jayne Andrews, Hannah Marie Atwood, David Brandon Barrett, Molly Kristina Beal-Bofia, Christian Bradford, Noah Alexander Breems, Hannah Rae Brown, Amelia Chambers, Mitchell David Chavez-Catron, Justin Anthony Chiaravelotti, Robert Allen Hazen Conrad, Rebecca Ann Cook, Eliot Edwards, Cynthia Jo Ann Foster, Daryn Robert Lester Gilbert, William Charles Haiss, Savannah Page Hartford, Justice Michael Hodges, Sarah Marie Kinney, Leanna Elizabeth Laws, Seth Alan Leichnitz, Akram Mohammad, Heather Dawn Mundle, Lyse Munezero, Patience Munezero, Annick Munezero, Salix Munezero, Paige Delia O’Neal, Sadie Marilyn Paulette, Mason Conner Ray Peterson, Johnathan Micheal Sellar, Hailey Latchmie Singh, David Eldred Small, Marinah Arianna Stefanizzi, Sacharis Navel Tirado, Anthony George Tompkins, Rebecca Marie Wickman, all of Waterville.

Also, Stephanie Elaine Hayden of Wellington; Sydney Paige Cummings of West Bath; Jonathan Paul Zack of West Gardiner; Ruth Esther Pelletier of Westbrook; and Kayla Mary Guenard, Bonni Sue Melville, Kiersten Anne Savage and Tiffany Blanche Wilson, all of Whitefield.

Also, Kelsey Katharine Biliouris Wilton; ReNae Rose McDonald and Makenzie Skye Seaward, all of Wilton; and Jessica Nicole Cook, Jody Ann Cunningham, Tanner Blaine Dow, Heather May Huntington, Samantha Campbell Lamoreau, Gregory Reed Perkins, Melanie Joyce Pond, Kyle David Smith, all of Windsor.

Also, Tate Alexandria Batey, Monique Marie Belisle, Vincent Bernardini, Makayla Ann Boucher, Laura Mae Burdin, Colleen Carter, Cierra Christy Clyde, Silas Fleetwood Coffin, Adele Louise Matheson Cvetkovski, Brianne Alyse DeMerchant, Logan Jeffrey Denis, Isaac Robert Dugal, Noah James Dugal, Stefanie B. Faucher, Dezarae Marie Frappier, Kimberly Marie Gibbs, Courtney Lee Gosselin-Pomeroy, Charles Fredrick Hodgdon, Christopher Joseph Jacques, Jacob Neil Kershner, Alan Langley, Elissa Rose LaVoie, Jonathan Everett Madore, Connor Isaac Manter, Olivia Hope Moody, Matthew Addison Phillips, Alexander Jacob Pratt, Madison Hailee Roy, Seth Joseph Theriault, Benjamin David Vaillancourt, Gabriel Jacob Wiegand, Alyssa Marie Wright, all of Winslow.

Also, Samuel j Kostusyk, Rachel Vivian Pease and Brandon John Pelletier, all of Winterport; and Tia Marie Pomerleau and Brittney M. Thibodeau, both of Winthrop.

