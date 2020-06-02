MANCHESTER – Alice J. Hibbert, 93, formerly of Hallowell, died peacefully on May 30, 2020 at the home of her son, William, and his wife Kathryn. Alice was born Feb. 2, 1927 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Patrick M. and Mary Fitzgerald Doyle. She met her husband, Clifford W. Colfer, Jr. while he was serving in the military police in the United States Army. They married in September of 1944. She lived in Augusta while her husband served in the Pacific Theater. Once her husband returned home from serving his country they moved to Hallowell and raised eight children. Clifford died in 1981. Alice later married Gerald Hibbert and resided in Augusta. Alice spoke often of fond memories living at 34 Middle Street. She took great joy being a wife and mother. She was very supportive of all her children and encouraged them in all of their interests. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, reading and playing cards. She had a special love for all things Irish and telling stories about her mother, who migrated from Carrick-on-Suir, Ireland with her sisters at the age of seventeen.Alice was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Peg) Doyle and her husband Peter Baily of Hallowell, son Joseph Colfer and wife Cynthia of Chelsea, daughter-in-law Susan Colfer (Mrs. Patrick) of Bingham, son William and his wife Kathryn Colfer of Manchester, daughter Eileen and her husband David Turner of Washington, daughter Kathleen Colfer of Chelsea, and son Kevin and his wife Bonnie Colfer of West Gardiner.Alice truly treasured the time spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her two sons, Clifford (Chip) Colfer Jr. and Patrick (Pat) Colfer; and her siblings Thomas Doyle of Dorchester, Mass., Mary Lang of Riverside, Calif., Patricia Irwin of San Antonio, Texas, and Robin Leahy of Bellingham, Mass. The Colfer family would like to thank all of the people at Beacon Hospice for their support. A special thanks to Cheryl of Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care and support she gave Alice and her family.Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no funeral and committal services will be private.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous