AUGUSTA – Benoit J. St. Hilaire, 88, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home, Augusta, following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on Feb. 20, 1932 a son of the late Omer and Clementine (Lageux) St. Hilaire.Mr. St. Hilaire attended Cony High School and later received his degree in Business Management.He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.He had a great sense of humor a killer smile and big blue eyes.He had been employed for 22 years for the City of Augusta, retiring as the Director of Parks and Cemeteries. He previously worked at Statler Tissue for several years.Mr. St. Hilaire was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a member of the Calumet Club, the American Legion Post 2 and the VFW.He was predeceased by his wife, Marion (Tracy) St. Hilaire; his son, Anthony St. Hilaire; four brothers, Real and wife Edith, Lorenzo and wife Therese, Armand and wife Eleanor, and Victor; six sisters, Theresa Biron and husband Larry, Jean Caron and husband Raymond, Madeline Bernier and husband Pete, Lucille Lessard and husband Eugene, Aline Mingo, Yvonne White and husband Lin and brother-in-law Nelson Guyon.Mr. St. Hilaire is survived by his daughter, Marlene Doak and her husband Tilden of Augusta; two sisters, Estelle Guyon of Farmingdale and Louise Brown and her husband Paul of Gardiner; three grandchildren, April Henry and her husband Mike, Mathew Doak and Jennifer Doak; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander Henry; his companion, Antoinette Christensen; his sister-in-law Rita; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Donations can be made to:Maine Veterans Home310 Cony Rd.Augusta, ME 04330

