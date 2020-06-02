BELGRADE – Guido DiPietro, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 20, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1959, in Waterville to Marilyn Bickford and Elmer “Sonny” DiPietro.Guido lived a full life and held many occupations. He taught people to ride horses on Martha’s Vineyard, he was a logger in Oregon, and finally came back to Maine in 1996, and worked as a master carpenter.He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Bickford; his wife, Amanda DiPietro; and his two sons, Kevin Bennoch and Zachary DiPietro. A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade on Friday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

