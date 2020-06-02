EAST WINTHROP – Florence E. Riebesehl, 92, of Yukon Lane, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in New York, N.Y. on Feb. 6, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Martha (Neunaber) Smith.After graduating from High School, Florence attended the New York School of Design. Florence was an avid painter and dress maker. Florence spent her summers in Maine helping to run the family business, Camp Yukon on Lake Cobbossee, a place dedicated to helping underprivileged youth. It was here where she led group counseling. She came to own and operate the family business which later converted to cottage rentals. She was predeceased by her son Douglas D. Riebesehl in 2001; and a brother John McCluskey.She is survived by two sons, Gregory Riebesehl and his wife Karen of East Winthrop, Michael Riebesehl and his wife Jay of Gloucester, N.C., a stepdaughter, Drue McCallister of Frederick, Md.; two brothers, Richard Smith of Augusta and Arthur Smith of Casco; four grandchildren, Amanda Levesque and her husband Anthony, Derek, Nicholas and Hunter Riebesehl; one great-grandson Liam Levesque; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 in the East Winthrop Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be sent to:Cure Alzheimer’s Fund34 Washington St.Suite 310Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

