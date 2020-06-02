READFIELD – Haldon M. Wilbur, 89, of Readfield, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at The Woodlands in Farmington.He was born in Farmington June 26, 1930 the son of Harlon and Idella (Lockland) Wilbur. Haldon grew up in Strong and worked most of his career at the dowel mill in Farmington. He was always fixing something and seemed to have a wrench in his hand, all the time. Haldon was a kind and gentle man.Mr. Wilbur was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2012.He is survived by his daughters Tammy Wilbur and Rose Marie Rospolli, his stepson Tim Clements and stepdaughter Bonnie Pinette; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.There will be no services at this time.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

