AUGUSTA – Linda (Viola) Kenniston, passed peacefully at the Grey Birch Nursing Home in Augusta on May 28, 2020. She was surrounded with love from her entire family.Linda was born in Waterville at Sisters Hospital. Linda was the daughter of Viola and Leonard Plourde. Linda has one brother Lester Plourde of Winslow and a sister who has passed, Sylvia Plourde of Hanson, Mass. Linda attended Waterville High School and graduated in 1965.Linda married Terrance Kenniston, also of Waterville in March of 1968. Linda was a loving mother and a housewife in Hallowell most of her life. Linda did work for Key Bank for a number of years while her children were in school, and this allowed her plenty of time to support her children’s after school activities.She is survived by her husband, Terrance Kenniston of Augusta; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve Kenniston and Donna Venegas Kenniston of Boston, Mass. and her daughter, Kim Kenniston of Hallowell.There will be a private graveside service on June 11, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta Maine.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers,please donate to either the Humane Society or Hospice of Maine

