AUGUSTA – Rosalie M. Wallace, 92, of Augusta, went to join her husband Edward on May 29, 2020. She was born in Mansfield, Mass. on Jan. 24, 1928, the daughter of the late George H. and Helen (Munroe) Pickering.She attended local schools and graduated with the class of 1946 from Cony High School. She married Edward Wallace in Augusta on Sept. 27, 1963. Rosalie enjoyed reading, knitting and watching car races.Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Grants, K Mart, Lady Paulines and Tschambers Card and Gifts. For several years she did volunteer work at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.She is survived by a daughter Judy Alley and her husband Richard of Augusta, two sons Julian Beale III and his wife Brenda of Belgrade and Fred Beale of Augusta; a sister Joan Seehagen of South Portland; six grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 4 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,please make memorial contributions to:Multiple Sclerosis SocietyMaine Chapter74 Gray Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105

