MADISON – Thomas Joseph Williams Sr., 70, passed away May 27, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1949 in Skowhegan to Gordon R Williams and Arline Hayden Williams Johnson.Thomas was a graduate of Madison High School. He graduated with the class of 1968. He married Lynne A. (Corson) July 6, 1968.He was employed at Madison Paper early in his career, and he was a Madison police officer while he worked shift work at Madison Paper. He also would go help on his father’s rubbish route in his spare time; he cut and delivered wood with his Dad Gordon.During hunting season he would help Frank Brailey cut deer at Maverick Market in the evenings. I remember I always loved it when he did, because he’d always bring home a bag of candy to my brother and I. Later he went on to teach his grandson Kory to be able to cut deer “as good as he did.” He always had two or more jobs. He was employed by Sappi for 32 years and that is where he retired from when he was 62.He was an Eagle scout and was proud to be. A few years ago he donated his scout uniform to the Madison historical society. He helped with scouts for a number of years.He and his wife built numerous pieces of custom furniture for their children and grandchildren. They all know what treasures they have. They would say “you know you cannot buy anything as nice as that!” So true, we all have some of their beautiful work!He would play cribbage with his father Gordon, then later with his stepfather John, and right up until his passing he would go most Saturday mornings to play cribbage with his mother Arline.Tom was predeceased by his wife Lynne Williams; his father Gordon Williams and his stepfather John Johnson. He is survived by his daughter Denise Partridge and her husband Daryel of North Anson, his son Tomas Williams Jr. and his wife Jessie of Portland; his grandchildren Kirk Thomas Williams of Portland, Kari Lynn Partridge/Estes of North Anson, Kory Keith Partridge of North Anson, Raelynn Ann Williams of Portland; great-grandchildren Cayden Estes, Karter Estes, Kinley Estes, Darren Partridge, Lilah Partridge and Kirk Williams Jr.; his mom Arline Johnson of Madison; his brother John Williams and his wife Linda of Madison, Roger Lightbody and his wife Sylvia of Madison and Florida, and is predeceased by his sister Donna Lightbody.Son, Father, Brother, Friend you will be missed by us all. We Love You DadArrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous