READFIELD – Virginia “Ginger” Scott, 84 of Readfield, passed away May 29, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Albert and Alice (nee Dolen) Swallow, she was the oldest of six children. Her brother Fred once described her as “interesting and interested”: interesting because she always had an adventure to share, and interested because she always wanted to know about you, what you were doing, your family. Ginger always had a story to tell of her travels or her positive outlook on daily life. She especially liked to talk about her beloved grandchildren Jamie and Scotty. Her life was full of love, family and laughter. Her sister set her up on a blind date and led Ginger to marry the love of her life, Francis “Scotty” Scott in 1957. Together they raised two children and worked hard to make their dreams come true, from building their dream home in Kents Hill and a cabin in the northern Maine woods, to adventures in their RV and in their Cessna 170 airplane. Their journeys took them to Texas, Alaska, Canada, Florida and many more places. They took each grandchild to airplane conventions: Jamie to Colorado and Mesa Verde National Park, and Scotty to Indiana and the Indianapolis Speedway. If Ginger was not on an adventure, you could bet she was planning the next. They joined daughter Marcia and her husband Mike and the kids on camping trips and timeshare stays in places like Washington, DC, the Pocono Mountains, Prince Edward Island, and places closer to home. Ginger and Scotty could be found on the sidelines of their grandkids’ softball and soccer games and in the audience of plays and music performances. Ginger built a successful 30 year career in the insurance industry, first as a secretary, then a licensed agent, and finally managing the Fairfield Agency in Winthrop. Her interest in her field led to her involvement in community business organizations and participation in professional conventions. She retired in 1998 to enjoy more traveling and visits with her siblings. Ginger served on the Adult Education board at Maranacook Community School, a firm believer in lifelong learning. An animal lover, every day you could find her walking with one of the three golden retrievers she raised with husband Scotty: Yogi Bear, Silver Bear, and Grizzly Bear. There was also one mean cat named Sam! If there was snow on the ground, Ginger would strap on her cross country skis and hit the local trails with the dog. She also enjoyed weekend trips around New England with best friends Arlene and Audrey, where there was a little skiing, a little shopping and lots of laughter. Ginger is survived by her loving husband, Scotty, daughter Marcia and her husband Mike, granddaughter Jamie and her husband Andrew along with great-granddaughter Devon, grandson Scotty and his partner Nykia, sister Carolyn, brothers Albert, Fred, and Bob, brother-in-law Norman, sisters-in-law Lynda, Doris and Norma, many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. In addition to her parents, Ginger was predeceased by her son Jeff, and sister Barbara.Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Glenridge and to Androscoggin Hospice.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Ginger’s memory to:Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Avenue Lewiston, ME 04240

