Portland police arrested 23 people during an anti-racism demonstration that brought up to 1,000 people into the city streets Monday evening and lasted into the early morning hours.

The protesters amassed outside the Portland police station in a confrontation that moved around the downtown area and lasted until nearly 2 a.m., police said. Officers from multiple police departments joined Portland police and stood shoulder-to-shoulder carrying wooden batons and plastic riot shields.

Police have not yet identified the people who were charged, but said everyone posted bail by Wednesday morning, said police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin. All but one person was charged with failure to disperse, a misdemeanor. One man, the driver of a tractor-trailer truck that entered the protest area near the intersection of Middle Street and Franklin Arterial, was charged with reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, a class-C felony.

Throughout the night, there was a push and pull between organizers who sought to keep the demonstrations peaceful, and people who threw water bottles and other objects at the police, destroyed property and defaced businesses.

Cars revved their engines and sped down empty streets. Some passing motorists honked in support of the demonstration, while others antagonized them — one man driving a large black pickup truck reached out from his open window and made the shape of a gun with his fingers and mimicked shooting a group of young black men standing on corner, two blocks from the epicenter of the confrontation, before driving off.

Attempts to reach the demonstration’s organizer, David Thete, were unsuccessful Tuesday evening. A number for Thete was no longer accepting incoming calls, and a message sent to him on social media was not returned.

Police said one officer was struck in the face with a water bottle but did not need medical attention, and a small number of demonstrators who were sprayed by officers with pepper spray required assistance from paramedics.

The demonstration began peacefully, with hundreds staging a die-in on Middle Street in front of the police station. Protesters re-established a makeshift memorial on the police department steps dedicated to those who have been killed by police across the nation.

The police response to the demonstration changed after night fell, when demonstrators encircled two police vehicles near the station and began striking the vehicles, Martin said. The police response and tactics were a response to the conduct of demonstrators, Martin said. The Urban Outfitters store on Middle Street had its windows smashed and demonstrators appeared to loot the business.

Martin said trash cans were also set on fire at different points in the night.

“There’s no bright line. We don’t say, ’10 o’clock we open the road back up,’ ” Martin said. “If it stayed peaceful for several more hours, I don’t think anything would have happened. There were trash cans set on fire and they were encircling police cars and trying to break police car windows.”

A call seeking an interview with Police Chief Frank Clark was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

Martin estimated there were more than 100 officers were on scene, including many called from neighboring departments, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police. The Maine Department of Transportation shut down Exit 7 in both directions, which leads to Franklin Arterial and the epicenter of the confrontation.

Asked if police plan to mount a similar response if another demonstration materialized Tuesday night, Martin said officers were outnumbered on Monday, and said the demands of dealing with a large crowd stretched the department’s ability to respond to crimes in other parts of the city and on the outskirts of the protest area, where people destroyed or defaced property, he said.

The clash with Portland police was one among hundreds of rallies across the country involving millions of Americans on Monday night. Not since the civil rights movement of the 1960s has the United States seen such widespread urban uprisings that organizers say are a reaction to decades of unrelenting, systemic racism and a police force that operates with impunity, even when officers kill and maim the citizens they’re sworn to protect.

The arrest tally eclipses the 18 demonstrators who were charged in 2016, after a group protesting the killing of two black men in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, blocked traffic along Commercial Street in the Old Port on a busy Friday night. Those charged were eventually dropped after a disputed restorative justice meeting fell apart before it could begin.

This story will be updated.

