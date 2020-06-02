Although unable to perform its “All Shakespeare, All the Time” concert this May, Reprise Choral Ensemble has reached out to support central Maine artists, according to a news release from Reprise President Timothy Rector.

Rector announced that the ensemble chose to donate $500 from proceeds from the January Bicentennial Concert to the Maine Artist Relief Fund. The fund, under the auspices of ArtsEngageME which is a supporting organization of the Maine Arts Commission, is distributing grant money to artists who submit applications. Rector has asked that in keeping with the mission of Reprise that the $500 go to central Maine visual or performing artists.

“We are anxious to keep the arts in Maine a living thing. We can’t perform as an ensemble now, but we can support those other artists in need and are happy to be able to do so,” said Rector in the release.

For more information, contact Rector at [email protected] or 207-314-2935.

