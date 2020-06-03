WISCASSET — A 71-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Route 1 near the Wiscasset House of Pizza late Wednesday morning.

Thomas Sikes, 71, of Edgecomb, was traveling north when his vehicle collided head-on with another driven by Laughlynn Bragg, 26, of Wiscasset at around 11 a.m., according to a Wiscasset Police Department news release.

Sikes died at the scene, according to police.

Bragg was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Bragg’s condition was unknown Wednesday evening.

The release didn’t state whether police knew what caused the vehicles to collide, and efforts to reach police for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Route 1 was shut down for about 3 hours while police investigated the crash.

Police are still investigating, and ask any witnesses to the crash who haven’t already talked to police to call Officer Cory Hubert at (207) 882-8203.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: