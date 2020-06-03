NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a condition she has had since birth.
Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup. Velvet Kelm, her publicist, said Grant’s doctor said the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.”
Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.” She’s sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-times platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” that introduced her to a larger pop audience.
