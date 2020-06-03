BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following area students were named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

They include: Emily Robbins of Bowdoin, Kailey Bell of Palmyra, John Evans of Waterville, Sarah Cooper of Dresden, and Sally Granholm of Winslow.

Augusta and Waterville news

