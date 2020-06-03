An Aroostook County man was killed in an ATV crash late Tuesday night in Fort Kent.

Travis Haley, 30, of New Canada, was found dead at the scene of the crash on Black Lake Road. Game wardens say a person called 911 after discovering the scene just before midnight.

Haley, who was alone on his Polaris side by side UTV, lost control on a corner as he traveled south on Black Lake Road, according to game wardens. The UTV went into a ditch and rolled several times.

Black Lake Road is a dirt road through a series of agricultural fields that also serves as an ATV trail, game wardens said.

Haley’s body was taken to a Fort Kent funeral home, where it will be examined by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. Game wardens, Maine State Police and the Fort Kent police and fire departments responded to and investigated the crash.

