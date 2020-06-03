I first met Betsy Sweet 28 years ago when we volunteered on a nuclear weapons freeze campaign and Tom Andrews’ congressional campaign. To know her is to trust and to like her.

I’ve seen Betsy push tirelessly to fix what is broken in Augusta, and Washington needs her help even more. Big money controls our government today and prevents progress on the climate crisis, medication prices and all kinds of inequality.

And corporations will not give up their control without a pitched battle. Moderate Democratic positions are not strong enough to fundamentally change this “business as usual.” We need to elect someone bolder, like Betsy, who would not rest until we have actually fixed these problems.

We need someone like Betsy, who is inspirational and authentic, who can generate the kind of enthusiasm necessary to defeat a four-term incumbent.

Richard Thomas

Waterville

