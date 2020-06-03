Kennebec Journal staff photographer Andy Molloy’s recent photo of Wren Circo leaping in glee through a sprinkler has given me many smile. It’s nice to get a break from all the sad photos of what’s happening around the world today.
Keep us smiling, Andy!
Courtenay Auger
Manchester
