A climate activist since her college days, Chloe Maxmin combines astounding energy with empathy. A representative for District 88, she draws courage and stamina for her work and her upcoming run in state Senate District 13 from her interactions with people.

When she ran for the House, she made 10,000 home visits to find out people’s thoughts and concerns, got back to them with answers, and was elected with strong bipartisan support. All of her legislation reflects the concerns of her constituents, notably her climate bill, which: requires that workers from local apprenticeship programs be hired for new solar installation, creates a task force to create training programs and jobs as Maine moves toward sustainable energy, and supports the schools that want to change to renewable energy.

When I met Chloe, she was standing out in a freezing winter wind with a crowd, about half students, who had speeches for her and anyone else who would listen. Weather regardless, no one left early. Chloe’s effectiveness is based on positivity: her love of her Nobleboro childhood, her love for her family and legion of friends, and her love for the people she was elected to serve.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, she has maintained her community connections by continuing “Coffee with Chloe” sessions as virtual meetings. Needing to help, she instituted a phone bank and enlisted 200 volunteers to call all the seniors in the district to see if they needed aid and to respond when they did. She is accessible, responsive, thoughtful, and tireless.

I believe Chloe deserves every vote that comes her way on Nov. 3, and I hope she will represent me in the state Senate.

Brooke Pacy

Waldoboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous