The May 30 View from Away on conspiracy theories added yet another of the left’s tedious assaults on Trump (“Bewared conspiracy theories on coronavirus“). The editorial claims that McCarthy’s downfall was due to a conspiracy theory, namely that pro-Russian Communists had infiltrated American government. This was no conspiracy theory; it was a fact. Pro-Russian Communists had indeed infiltrated American government.

McCarthy’s downfall was his hubris, not his belief that the Russia had infiltrated American government. Russia clearly had. My mother worked for a Republican congressional representative during that era and knew McCarthy. She always said he had a good idea in the beginning of his investigations but went too far in some of his tactics.

Leftists, like those who control your editorial policy, imply that during the Cold War the espionage threat from the Soviet Union was apparently illusory. Remember Alger Hiss and the Rosenbergs? Now suddenly it is the left that pretends to be the party that is tough on Russia. Ironic!

Besides it was Obama who said to Russian President Medvedev he would have more flexibility after his second election. Sounds like collusion to me. All this your paper ignores.

James P. Breslin

Winslow

