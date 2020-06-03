ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art will host its first-ever virtual opening reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, celebrating the exhibition Erin Johnson | Unnamed for Decades.

Spanning two galleries, Johnson presents a series of new site-specific installations by the artist. Johnson is the recipient of the Second annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Fellowship, awarded to a Maine artist in recognition of outstanding work.

The public is invited to join the event on Zoom or view live on CMCA’s Facebook page. CMCA Associate Curator Bethany Engstrom will offer a live video view of the exhibition and artist Erin Johnson will discuss her research and work.

Donna McNeil, director of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, and Ellen Tani, A. W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at the National Gallery’s Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts, will also make remarks.

To register, visit cmcanow.org/event/virtual-opening-erin-johnson-unnamed-for-decades/.

A 360° virtual tour of the exhibition along with Johnson’s video works can be viewed beginning June 6 at www.cmcanow.org/event/erin-johnson.

The exhibition is supported by the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation and Interface.

