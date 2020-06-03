Portland police chief, city manager take a knee with protesters as latest demonstrations stay peaceful The police and other officials make a show of solidarity against racism and police violence against people of color, one night after clashes between police and protesters led to 23 arrests.

Sheriff urges protesters, Trump supporters to keep it peaceful for president’s visit to Guilford In a Facebook post, Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young also said he was shocked and dismayed by the death of a black man being detained by police in Minneapolis.

Portland chief and other officials meet with protest organizers to hear grievances Protest organizers Hamdia Ahmed and Abdul Ali held a virtual meeting Tuesday with the chiefs of Westbrook and Portland police and state and local officials to discuss the mistreatment of people of color that had led to their demonstrations.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation criticize Trump’s response to protests Rep. Pingree says the president abused his power, while Sen. King lists 'many things wrong' and Sen. Collins says Trump's use of force against D.C. protesters wasn't justified. Rep. Jared Golden cautioned the president about deploying U.S. troops on American soil.

Over 1,000 protesters demonstrate in Portland, some clash with police as tensions flare later in the night The crowd gathered at the police station Monday to protest the death of a black man detained by police in Minneapolis, chanting ‘I can't breathe’ as they staged a die-in. Police arrested 23 people after several tense standoffs and some vandalism.

Police arrest 23 during overnight confrontations with anti-racism demonstrators Portland police say 22 people were charged with failure to disperse, and one man, a tractor-trailer driver, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon for driving into the protest area. All have since been bailed out.

Hundreds line Waterville streets to protest racism in aftermath of Minneapolis man’s death Monday's protest drew at least 200 people to the the Universalist-Unitarian Church in Waterville, with participants hoisting signs amid nationwide unrest stemming from George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Protesters in Skowhegan respond to man’s death in Minneapolis "We're out here demonstrating against this ongoing police brutality," said Aliza Jones, one of the protest's organizers. "This group has a lot of teachers, retired teachers, health care workers."

Calling for justice, Black Lives Matter rally draws crowd in Lewiston and Auburn Protesters marched in Lewiston and Auburn on Monday demanding justice in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Brunswick police open to continued peaceful dialogue around race, police brutality Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said he has had dozens of “very insightful” conversations over the past few days, and the department hopes to involve some of the protestors in training exercises with officers.

Black Lives Matter protesters march in Bath A group of about 50 people, many young people, marched through the city of Bath Monday, stopping at the Sagadahoc County Courthouse, Bath Police Department and City Hall to protest police brutality.