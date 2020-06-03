MOUNT VERNON — Dr. Shaw Memorial Library plans to open for curbside service beginning Saturday, June 6, at 344 Pond Road. Pick up time will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, according to a news release from Mary Anne Libby, library assistant.

Patrons will need to email or call in requests before 10 a.m. the previous Wednesday.

To find materials of interest on the library’s shelves, search the catalog by title, author, or keyword/subject at drshawlibrary.org.

Once materials are found, email [email protected] and include the following information: name, phone number, and list of books or materials by author and title. Those who want help selecting books, include interests and liked authors, and the staff will try to accommodate.

Those requesting for children, let the staff know what type of books such as picture or juvenile (elementary and middle school) level. Those who wish can call 293-2565 and leave a message with this same information.

Books will be ready for pick up unless notified that choices are not available. Staff will keep a reserve list for items that are in circulation or quarantine at the time of a request.

The library is not able to borrow books from other libraries at this time.

All orders will be outside by the main entrance, or on the side porch in case of rain. They will be in a bag and labeled appropriately. Materials also will be there to browse, with specific instructions on how to handle and check out.

Anyone who is not a patron but wishes to use the library’s services, can call and leave a message or email.

Please practice social distancing and only send one person to pick up materials. As always, materials are checked out for two weeks and can be returned anytime in the book drop by the main entrance.

Let the library staff know if help is needed to pick up or deliver books. They have made arrangements with Neighbors Driving Neighbors to provide this service during its Saturday curbside hours.

