Portland police arrested 10 people late Tuesday after fights broke out between peaceful protesters and agitators, the department said Wednesday.

A crowd of more than 1,000 protesting police violence against people of color marched through Portland Tuesday evening during the fourth demonstration in five days to express outrage over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd while in police custody. The group was escorted through the Old Port to the Eastern Promenade for a peaceful protest and moment of silence.

After the protest was called to an end by organizers around 9 p.m., a smaller group of people returned to the police station and “almost immediately began engaging in unlawful behavior,” police said Wednesday morning.

As up to 200 people gathered, fights broke out between peaceful protesters and agitators that were in the group, police said.

“Just after 10:15 p.m. someone in the group began setting off fireworks which created an initial panic and some of the protesters began scattering. At this time a dispersal order was given to the group as officers and police headquarters were pelted with rocks, bottles, bricks and fireworks,” Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

At 10:42 p.m., police used peppery spray in a Pepperball delivery system on people who were throwing objects at police. Five minutes later, police began to make arrests.

Martin said police issued multiple dispersal orders and attempted to meet with and seek compliance through the remaining group leaders.

Police arrested 10 people for failure to disperse, a misdemeanor. They were all taken to Cumberland County Jail and released on bail.

“The organizers of this protest engaged with us in organizing and implementing a meaningful and lawful protest in support of sending their message to the community,” Chief Frank Clark said in a statement Wednesday. “We appreciated those efforts and are disappointed with how the criminal behavior of the few has the capacity to drown out that message. We remain committed to maintaining open lines of communication and meaningful dialogue, which is more likely to result in mutual understanding and respect.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Portland chief and other officials meet with protest organizers to hear grievances

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: