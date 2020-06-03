NEWTON, Mass. — Samantha Grandahl, a Fashion and Retail Merchandising major at Lasell University, shared a TED Ed lesson on fashion ethics and sustainability as part of the institution’s virtual Connected Learning Symposium, according to a news release from the university.

Grandahl, a North Monmouth resident, created a lesson on “The Environmental Impact of Free Two-Day Shipping and its Packaging.”

According to Professor Kathleen Grevers, the students were asked to choose a topic within the Federal Trade Commission’s Green Guides and relate it back to the marketing of fashion items.

“The TED-Ed lessons are directed toward the understanding of sustainable marketing terms that can be confusing, unethical, and in some cases, unrelated to the marketed product,” said Grevers. “How do people know what they are truly purchasing if they are still unsure of what the claims legally mean?”

Each student’s lesson includes a video source (some made by the students themselves), multiple-choice or open-answer questions for the audience to consider in relation to the video, additional resources, and a discussion component.

