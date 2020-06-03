WATERVILLE — Hardy Girls Healthy Women is accepting applications for its Girls Advisory Board — a group of 16 to 20 high school youth in Maine who are passionate about girls’ and women’s empowerment. The deadline for freshmen through seniors to apply is Monday, June 15, according to a news release from Kelli McCannell, executive director, Hardy Girls Healthy Women.

Throughout the year, the board participates in community outreach and education, and works with the Hardy Girls Healthy Women Board of Directors and staff to develop relevant programs for Maine youth. The group designs and executes three regional Girls Rock! Conferences, which are one-day events filled with educational workshops and youth-powered activism and fun for young people in grades four through eight.

“Finding a community of girls that understand each other as feminists and help each other grow has been the most beautiful thing for me. I feel so grateful for it every day,” said Sarah Knox, a junior at Mount Desert Island High School and a Girls Advisory Board member.

Applicants will be interviewed in July and the first meeting will be held in August.

The board is inclusive of all cis and trans youth and gender expansive folks across all identities, abilities, races, ethnicities, religions, economic statuses and sexual orientations who are in high school. There is no cost to participate.

During the pandemic, the board will continue to meet virtually on the first Sunday of each month. Under normal circumstances, in-person meetings alternate between Waterville and Portland.

To apply, visit hghw.org/gab-application.

For more information, email Hardy Girls Healthy Women Program Coordinator Sarah Lentz at [email protected].

