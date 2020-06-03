Heather Pierson acoustic duo livestream event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday via One Longfellow Square Facebook page.

Pianist and singer Heather Pierson released her latest album,”Be Here Now: Songs Inspired By and Offered for Meditation” in April. She’ll perform online with upright bass player Shawn Nadeau for a streaming show being presented by one of her stomping grounds: One Longfellow Square.

Pierson’s music crosses over into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and folk, so expect an evening of eclectic tunes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: