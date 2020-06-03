Kristina Shean has been named Capital Area Technical Center’s June Student of the Month, according to a news release from Stephanie Turgeon, Student Services coordinator at the Augusta technical center.

Shean of Pittston is a senior from Gardiner Area High School enrolled for the second year in the Early Childhood Education program. She has loved the hands-on experience working with the preschoolers and being able to be with students from other area high schools. She credits the program with enabling her to earn professional certifications and helping her gain employment at a local daycare, Little Bucks and Doe’s.

Her instructor, Erin Sirois said, “Kristina understands class content, and has a passion for the field, which she demonstrates both as a quiet leader in the preschool room and in her classwork. She can be depended on to meet the demands of her daily job in the preschool room, and she also steps up when an unexpected task arises. Her classmates feel comfortable going to her with questions as well. Kristina has shown a lot of growth during her time in the program, and she will be missed,” according to the release.

Shean is a member of the Central Maine Elite All Star Cheer Program.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study psychology and social work.

