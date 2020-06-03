A free LiveWell: Health & Wellness Program will be offered on Zoom by the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth.

The program is a holistic approach to creating a personal wellness plan focusing on: emotional and spiritual wellness; physical activity; healthy diet; personal environment; and rejuvenation. These five elements are based on the American Cancer Institute’s — Five To Thrive program.

These manageable steps can offer the opportunity for people living with cancer to achieve better treatment outcomes and to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence. This series also is open to those without a cancer diagnosis who wish to reduce their cancer risk and lead a healthy lifestyle, according to a news release from Nadine Lewis, communications coordinator at the center.

This six-week series will held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 10 through July 15. Each session will include an explanation of the topic for the week and a guest speaker to talk about specific strategies and resources. Time for questions and discussion will follow.

The program will be led by Carla Tanguay, a nationally board-certified music therapist with more than 17 years of experience helping people make changes and meet their goals through music. Tanguay lives in Hancock County and is passionate about helping people live better, healthier, more active lives.

For more information or to register, call 207-664-0339 or email [email protected].

