CHELSEA – Alexandra ‘Sandi’ Leotsakos, 55, passed away peacefully at her home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by her son and friends, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 16, 1964 to Linda and Nick Leotsakos.Sandi graduated early from Gray-New Gloucester High School and went on to earn her B.S. in Business Administration (accounting) at UMA and master’s in public administration at UMaine. She worked for Kennebec County for several years, and was elected County Treasurer, serving from 1991-1994. She then worked as Director of Finance and IT at a nonprofit for many years. In 2018 she decided to continue her education and strove for her Associate of Science Computer Information Systems through UMA. Sandi was a beloved member of the Gardiner Congregational United Church of Christ for many years, she helped with finances, teaching Sunday School, and loved to cook for community meals. She enjoyed early mornings outside sipping coffee and watching birds and other wildlife, summer camping trips to the Moosehead Lake region, and coastal day trips with her son to find the next best seafood eatery. Sandi’s greatest love in life was her “dude,” Nick, whom she poured her heart and soul into. He will forever be her greatest joy and accomplishment.Sandi leaves behind one son, Nickolas Leotsakos of Chelsea; two sisters, Christina “Tina” Riley and husband Shawn of Jay and Sophia Wilson and husband Carl of Orono; nephews and a niece, Shane and Bryan Riley and Isaiah and Eleni-Claire Wilson; an aunt, Brenda and husband Frank Perry of South Paris, and an uncle, William Lunt III of Falmouth. She was predeceased by her parents Nick and Linda Leotsakos; an infant aunt, Alberta Lunt; an infant niece, Katina Leotsakos; and two uncles, David Lunt of New Gloucester and Anthony Leotsakos of Slab City, Calif.The family expresses deep appreciation to Alfond Center, HealthReach Hospice and Sandi’s many friends for their support during her illness.A celebration of Sandi’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,donations in Sandi’s memory may be made to:Good Shepherd Food BankPO Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211-1807

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous