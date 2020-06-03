WATERVILLE – Elizabeth Jurdak Lancaster, 89, longtime resident of Pittston, died on May 28, 2020 at Bear Mountain Assisted Living in Sudbury, Mass. after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on Nov. 12, 1930, the daughter of Edward G. Sr. and Anastasia (Belanger) Jurdak, in Waterville. She was an honors graduate of Waterville High School in 1949 and returned to college as an adult where she maintained a 4.0 cumulative average. Her proudest achievement, however, was seeing her two children through college. Betty married Donald W. Lancaster of Pittston on June 30, 1956 and remained devotedly by his side until his death in 1976. They shared the same Nov. 12th birthday and he always said that she was his best birthday present ever. Betty worked at many manufacturing companies in Waterville along with managing her family’s store. After her move to Pittston, she worked for many years at Commonwealth Shoe in Gardiner. Betty was a long-time member of Christ Church Episcopal and a former President of the Alter Guild. After her retirement in 1998, she sold her home and moved back to her hometown of Waterville until her illness began in 2008. Betty was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband Donald, her brothers Robert Jurdak and Donald Jurdak, her sisters Jeannette Ross, Marie Paradis and June Plisga. She is survived by her son John R. Lancaster, his wife Kimberly (Ingham) and their children Kathryn Elizabeth and Matthew John of Natick Mass., her daughter Dawn Lancaster Mahoney, her husband Daniel Mahoney and their son Adam Daniel of Temple, N/H. She is also survived by her brothers Edward G. Jurdak, Jr. of Waterville, Richard N. Jurdak of Oakland, her sister Sandra N. Marcoux of Waterville, and her sister-in-law Noella Jurdak of North Attleborough, Mass.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Her family would like to thank the healthcare workers and staff of Bear Mountain at Sudbury for many years of wonderful care. There will be a graveside service later at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com

