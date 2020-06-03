VASSALBORO – Myra Annie Sinclair, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Balsam House in Readfield.Myra was born in Waterville on July 4, 1928, the youngest of seven children of her parents, George R. and Helen S. Hinckley Mountfort. She grew up in Waterville, spending summers on Cousins Island in Casco Bay with her family. Myra graduated from Waterville High School and attended Colby College. In 1947, she married Glenwood D. Sinclair at Getchell St. Baptist Church in Waterville, moving to Vassalboro in 1958 with their two children, David and Ellen.Myra was a natural caregiver throughout her life and in 1962, she pursued her passion for nursing and attended the Maine School of Practical Nursing at Sisters Hospital in Waterville. Upon graduation, she joined the nursing staff at Thayer Hospital as a general duty nurse. She also trained and was certified as a Surgical Technician and worked as a surgical assistant for the reminder of her 26 years at Thayer before retiring to care for her husband. Despite her job in the operating suites, Myra never lost connection with her patients and friends, visiting and supporting them and their families through generations of births, illnesses, medical issues, and end of life support.After retirement, she volunteered at Mount St. Joseph Nursing Home, continuing to care for many within the local community. At the age of 67, Myra was recruited by the Maine Organ Bank, where she used her experience in surgery to assist in harvesting donated organs around the state and mentoring younger technicians with her caring approach and meticulous skills.Myra is survived by her son, David and daughter-in-law, Anne Smith Sinclair of Wayne, and her daughter, Ellen of Princeton, NJ; her grandsons, Michael, his wife, Pam, and great-grandsons, Cameron, Chase, and Hunter of Reading, Mass.; and Matthew, his wife, Amy, and great- granddaughters, Haley and Natalie of Scarborough. As part of a large extended family, she also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.A lifelong member at Getchell St Church, Myra’s strong faith in God colored all aspects of her life of service, bringing love, comfort and acceptance to all she encountered. She always found the best in people, no matter the circumstances. Myra will always live on in the hearts of her family and the scores of friends and acquaintances whose lives she touched throughout her life.With the current restrictions resulting from the spread of Coronavirus-19, no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home. 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a donation in Myra’s memory to P.A.L.S. Animal Shelter in Winthrop, ME who accepted the care of her cat, Sweetie, and found him a new family. Donations can be made online through their Facebook page or directly toPALS Animal Shelter188 Case Rd.Winthrop, ME 04364

