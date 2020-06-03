FAIRFIELD – Mr. Robert Brian Tupper, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.He was the devoted longtime companion to Donna (Farrin) Chapman with whom he shared 26 years. He was a beloved best friend, partner, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known as the “Old Man”.Brian was born May 3, 1947 in Waterville, the son of the late Robert E. and Muriel (Hartford) Tupper. He was a resident of Fairfield for most of his life, a graduate of Lawrence High School Class of 1965. He went on to further his education graduating in 1969 from University of Maine Orono with a Bachelors Degree in Animal Husbandry, where he was also a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.He was a United States Army veteran serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar and Grenade.After leaving the service, Brian worked as a Manager at Agway Farm Supply. He completed his employment years as a driver for UPS before his retirement. He was a Gentleman farmer at his family farm and sold hay, farmed pumpkins and raised cows.Brian treasured the time he shared with his family and always enjoyed the grandchildren coming to the farm and playing in The Maple Tree. He also enjoyed gardening and planting and caring for his flower beds. Brian was active with 4H , one of his favorite activities was showing guernsey cows, he was a former junior member of Victor Grange 49 and was a former member and acolyte at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.In addition to Donna, Brian is survived by his son Christopher B. Tupper and his wife Holly of Cornville, his daughters Jill M. Stepniak and her husband Robert of Florida and Tiffany M. Allen of Maine, stepson Christopher A. Chapman and his wife Molly of Smithfield, stepson Brady T. Chapman and his wife Jennifer of Skowhegan and stepdaughter Stacey Bosworth and her husband Scott of Cornville. He is survived by his siblings Catherine M. Tupper and her husband Richard Dobbs of New Mexico, James H. Tupper and his wife Daphne of Fairbanks, Alaska, Leanne M. Stevens and her husband Edward of Fairfield, Gretchen M. Ross and her husband John of Fairfield and Cynthia L. Hymel and her husband Curtis of Fairfield. He is also survived by his cherished 11 grandchildren Jake, Samantha, Drew, Jordan, Kaytlin, Ryan, Zachary, Erica, Chase, Wyatt and Morgan; four great-grandchildren Winston, Sophia, Jace and Ava; and many nieces and nephews, together with a large extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles.In addition to his parents, Brian is predeceased by his son Eric B. Tupper.A graveside Service will be in Tozier Cemetery.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St. Fairfield. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Jared Wilkinson, staff of InlandHospital and staff of Eastern Maine Medical Center.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Maine Medical Center Portland, Maine

