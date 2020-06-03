FAIRFIELD – Sherwood Wayne Lee, 73, passed away May 26, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was born April 8, 1947 in Waterville, the son of Frank and Madelyn Lee.He was a graduate of Waterville High School and employed for many years at Universal Tire and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.Sherwood was predeceased by his parents and sister Donna Benson.Sherwood is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Donna (Theriault) Lee of Fairfield; son Kenneth Lee and partner Rebecca Smith of Fairfield, daughter Lauri Hinton and husband Cory of Greenwich, NY; grandchildren Ashley and Caleb Hinton of Greenwich, NY; sister Sandra Gordon of Waterville; brother Barry Lee and wife Jane of Fairfield; four nieces Candy Lachance and husband Glen, Sandy Wentworth and husband Kevin, both of Fairfield, Kim Carrol and husband Shaun of Clinton, Heather Vigue and husband Greg of Winslow, three nephews Bryan Gordon of Clinton, Barry Lee Jr. and wife Ginger of Benton, Scott Gordon of Waterville; and many grand nieces and nephewsA graveside service will be held at a later date, to be announced at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Sherwood’s memory to:American DiabetesAssociation10 Speen St., 2nd FloorFramingham, MA 01701

