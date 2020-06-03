Palaver Solo Sessions will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on Facebook and Instagram.
The local string ensemble has been presenting weekly livestreamed solo sessions since the end of March, and this week’s performance is from viola player Brianna Fischler. The stream is a lovely way to check out of your regular life for a brief foray into some exquisite music as Fischler plays some pieces she loves.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin shows courage, stamina
-
Letters to the Editor
McCarthy was right about Russia
-
Business
The Wrap: Portland: Miller Brothers Seafood closes
-
Editorials
Our View: With immigrant advocate’s death, Maine lost a leader
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 3