Palaver Solo Sessions will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on Facebook and Instagram.

The local string ensemble has been presenting weekly livestreamed solo sessions since the end of March, and this week’s performance is from viola player Brianna Fischler. The stream is a lovely way to check out of your regular life for a brief foray into some exquisite music as Fischler plays some pieces she loves.

