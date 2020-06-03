Rustic Overtones will perform livestream at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, via facebook.com/statetheatreportland.

The State Theatre presents Conclave, a live-streaming concert series that kicks off this weekend with the rock band Friday night and holler folk act The Ghost of Paul Revere on Saturday.

The shows will be streamed from the stage of the empty State Theatre, and viewers can support the acts via donation links that will be shared during the streams.

The performances continue with Murcielago on June 12, Bell Systems on June 19, The Mallett Brothers Band on June 26, Just Plain Jones & Angelikah on July 3 and The Ballroom Thieves on July 10.

