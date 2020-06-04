AUGUSTA — The Capital Area Technical Center serves 400 students from eight area high schools: Cony High School, Erskine Academy, Gardiner Area High School, Hall-Dale High School, Maranacook Community High School, Monmouth Academy, Richmond High School and Winthrop High School. The center offers 15 diverse career and technical education programs, according to a news release from the center.

The center recently announced the induction of new members into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. The society serves more than 100,000 active members and nearly two million alumni since its inception in 1984. Awarding more than $2 million in scholarships since 2005, the honor society honors the achievements of top career and technical education students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce.

For more than 30 years, the honor society has been the acknowledged leader in the recognition of outstanding student achievement in career and technical education.

The newly inducted members include: Quinn Beckler, Culinary Arts, MCHS; Skyler Boucher, Plumbing & Heating, MCHS; Isabelle Bourque, Medical/Veterinarian Terminology, HDHS; Trevor Brockway, Auto Tech, EA; Nathan Couture, Business Academy, MCHS; and Emma-leigh Cushing, Culinary Arts, MCHS.

Also, Logan Farr, Firefighting, MA; Mason Faucher, Culinary Arts, WHS; Mitchell Gamage, Electrical Tech, EA; Jackie Gordon, Law Enforcement Academy, MCHS; Danielle Haines, Early Childhood Education, CHS; Abygail Jacques, Early Childhood Education, MCHS; and Corrina Johnson, Business Academy, HDHS.

Also, Nadia Kempton, Certified Nursing Assistant, GAHS; Catherine Landaeta, Medical/Veterinarian Terminology, MCHS; Lily Marston, Medical/Veterinarian Terminology, HDHS; Jared Martin, Culinary Arts, MA; Iain McCollett, Electrical Tech, CHS; and Jayson Millett, Culinary Arts, RHS.

Also, Adrianna Morley, Medical/Veterinarian Terminology, CHS; Elijah Page, Plumbing & Heating, HDHS.; Madison Riggs, Certified Nursing Assistant, CHS; Nicholas Stillwell, Law Enforcement Academy, RHS; and Savannah Strout, Medical/Veterinarian Terminology, HDHS.

Also, Porscha Ware, Graphic Design, CHS; Colby Webber, Auto Tech, MCHS; and Sophia Whitney, Certified Nursing Assistant, CHS.

Each year the faculty of CATC selects a member of the community as its National Technical Honor Society Honorary Member. This person is an individual that has made significant contributions to the school and its students.

The 2019-20 Capital Area Technical Center National Technical Honor Society honorary member is Wendy Brochu, marketing director at Connected Credit Union. Brochu has been with the credit union for 25 years and has been an integral part of building relationships with CATC over the past nine years. Her involvement with CATC began in 2011 with the installation of the Connected Credit Union School branch.

As an industry partner, this presented an opportunity for her to work with the students, offering financial literacy in a classroom setting. Brochu also has judged many of the center’s local SkillsUSA competitions and had a booth at all of its career fairs. She has been instrumental in coordinating high school financial fitness fairs in Kennebec County, sponsored by Maine’s Credit Unions.

She serves on the MELMAC Committee at Cony High School and volunteers many hours to its Jobs for Maine Graduates program. Brochu represents Connected Credit Ynion on the statewide advertising committee for Maine’s credit unions and is a frequent volunteer at the Augusta Food bank.

The virtual induction ceremony can be viewed on our facebook page,“Capital Area Technical Center.

