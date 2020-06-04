BURLINGTON, Vt. — Two local students, who along with 10 groups and about 100 of their peers, participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program — a student-led, week-long program that provides UVM students with an opportunity to travel and involve themselves in service-work focused around a number of social issues in communities throughout the nation during their spring recess, according to a news release from the Vermont university.

Isobel Straub of Rangeley traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, where the group worked with Civic Works. Civic Works strengthens Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development, and community service.

It is a nonprofit working in Baltimore communities for more than 20 years, and is deeply committed to service. Its programs deliver tangible results through a combination of job training, skills development and community service. It succeeds by harnessing the energy and dedicated commitment of its AmeriCorps members, staff, volunteers, sponsors, partners, and most importantly, the communities in which it works.

For more information on Civic Works, visit civicworks.com.

Ryan Lutrzykowski of Winthrop traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, where the group worked with New American Pathways. New American Pathways has been operating since 2014 when two other Refugee nonprofits merged.

The two groups have a legacy of working with refugee communities in Atlanta for more than 40 years. Today the group serves refugees in the areas of resettlement, career services, education and youth services, family empowerment, immigration services, and civic engagement resources.

For more information on New American Pathways, visit newamericanpathways.org.

