WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Mass. — Julianna Vicente of Fairfield has graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Animal Care Concentration from Becker College.
Vicente was one of more than 430 students recognized at a virtual commencement celebration, according to a news release from the college.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Messalonskee High School lists top 10 students for class of 2020
-
Community
New recipe guide online from UMaine Extension
-
Community
Whitefield Lions honors four local students
-
Community
Julianna Vicente graduates from Becker College
-
Community
UMF arts center announces call to artists for exhibition ‘Detour’