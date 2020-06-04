WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Mass. — Julianna Vicente of Fairfield has graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Animal Care Concentration from Becker College.

Vicente was one of more than 430 students recognized at a virtual commencement celebration, according to a news release from the college.

Augusta and Waterville news

