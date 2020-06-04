The University of Maine Cooperative Extension has a new recipe guide available online that can help with meal planning options and food shopping decisions.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide” is a collection of 10 recipe categories — from salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls — with a variety of options in each food group. Customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share personal favorites.

For more information, contact Kate Yerxa at 207-581-3109 or [email protected].

