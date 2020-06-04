As Ron Roenicke enters his first season managing the Red Sox, he does so with no guarantees past the end of the year. Roenicke’s contract expires at the end of the season – which may or may not take place – leading to speculation that the Red Sox could bring back Alex Cora once he serves his one-year suspension for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

But Roenicke, who has worked in pro baseball since being drafted by the Dodgers in 1977, isn’t dwelling on what could happen in 2021. In a recent interview with Boston Sports Journal, Roenicke said his managerial future isn’t a major concern of his at this point.

“It goes through my head, but it’s not something I dwell on too much,” Roenicke said. “Maybe that’s because I’ve done this for so long. I would say I if was 40 years old and I was in this position, I would definitely feel that way. But I don’t so much.”

After parting ways with Cora in January, the Red Sox interviewed a handful of candidates before promoting Roenicke – who was formerly Cora’s bench coach – to interim manager at the beginning of spring training. The club removed the interim tag once Roenicke was cleared in MLB’s investigation into alleged sign-stealing by the Red Sox, but only gave him a contract through 2020.

Cora will be eligible to return in 2021 whether or not baseball is played this year. Though both Cora and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom have thrown cold water on the idea of Cora returning to his old post in 2021, the possibility for a reunion will likely exist until the Red Sox name someone else to the job for 2021 or Cora takes a job elsewhere.

There has been a perception that Roenicke is keeping the seat warm for Cora to return in 2021. While that’s out of Roenicke’s control, he said he hopes Cora manages again, whether in Boston or somewhere else.

“I don’t want to get into saying he should or shouldn’t because those things are up to people and how they feel about things that went down in Houston,” Roenicke said. “But I know, because I sat with this guy for two years, and I listened to him, and I know how he feels about the people that he’s in charge of. It really is impressive.

“This is a guy I would really like to see manage again,” he added. “And if it’s in Boston, it’s in Boston. I don’t know. … I’m not going to be mad about whatever goes on.”

Roenicke is leaning on his four decades of experience in the game as he thinks about his future. The 63-year-old previously said he went after the Red Sox managerial job harder than any other job in his career and has repeatedly talked about how much he is looking forward to another chance at managing in the majors.

“Whatever happens at the end of the year, that’s the way it goes,” he said.

