GARDINER – Greg Houdlette, 56, died unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Augusta on Sept. 10, 1963 to Robert and Mary (Russell) Houdlette. He lived in Gardiner and Saco most of this life. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1981 and moved on to earn his degree in Computer Sciences. He was employed at Unum for the past six years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; coffee always in hand. He also enjoyed astronomy, computers, traveling, camping, and attending star observing parties in New England.He is survived by his children, Sarah, Erikah, and Ryan; his brother Chris, half-sister Sharon, and cousin Amouree.A graveside service will be held on June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Gardiner at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:American HeartAssociation

