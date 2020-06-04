FAYETTE – Jon Stevens, 56, of Fayette. We share with great sadness that Jon passed away at his home in Fayette on June 2, 2020.When Jon was a young boy, he trapped alongside his dad for many cold and wet journeys. His passion for hunting and fishing came with great success and treasured memories. Being the youngest of six, his siblings, Terry, Sabrina “Bunny Sue”, his only sister who he protected and loved dearly, Chris “Peter”, Donnie and Robbie all gave him love and support throughout his life. Along with the gentle touch of his mother, Priscilla “Tillie” and guidance from his father, Robert “Bob”.Through the love of his parents, Jon was gifted a piece of land where he and his wife Lisa of 39 years made a home, many memories, and raised their two children Jon II “J.T.” and Katie. Jon was very proud of his children and loved them more than his own life. He was a proud Papa when his only grandson, Caleb, was born in 2018 to his precious daughter and her soulmate Mike. He always knew that his son J.T. would become a great success in anything he did and hoped with the support of his fiancé Hailey that they would live a fulfilling life together. Jon also had many nieces and nephews that he loved unconditionally.Jon worked in the construction trade most of his life. He had many friends and was always willing to help them without hesitation. Jon always proved his quick wit with a sly remark, or a joke that you would not soon forget. A graveside service at Fayette Mills Cemetery, Tom Surrey Road, Fayette, will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine

Guest Book