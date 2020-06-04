SMITHFIELD – Marie Lemieux, 101, formerly of Norwood, Mass., passed away on May 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 2, 1919 in Boston, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Fiorenzo Cardellicchio and Lydia Cangiano Cardellicchio. She attended school in Dorchester, Mass. She was predeceased by her sisters, Madeline Glantz and Irma Rice, brother Daniel, and her husband Donald Lemieux. Marie’s family always came first. She was a woman who spoke her mind in all matters, and lived on her own terms. She was generous, and truly an extraordinary cook. Traditional Italian food was her specialty. Lucky were those who were invited to dinner. Over the years, she loved to shop and The Christmas Tree Shop and Reny’s were among her favorite stores. She also enjoyed sitting on her deck on sunny days, looking out over North Pond and sipping iced coffee. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren, and was delighted when two beautiful great-grandchildren were born. Marie is survived by her loving son, Mark Lemieux; and her grandchildren, Gina Lemieux and her fiance David Weston, Anthony Lemieux and his fiance Katie McDermott, Elise Lemieux, Daniel Lemieux, and Christopher Lemieux; great- granddaughter Chloe Weston, great-grandson Tony Lemieux. Nieces Ann Parker, Marie Farnsworth, Elise Sola, Ellen Nopper, Nancy Elliott, and Kerri Cardelli will never forget her, nor will her nephews, Stephen Cardelli, William Cardelli, Dan Cardelli, David Rice, and their families. Marie’s family would like to thank niece Linda Rice, and daughter-in-law Sandi Lemieux, for their friendship, and the help they provided these past few years. Her good friend Betty Deady will never be forgotten. Marie’s family also wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Beacon Hospice, and her long time Family Physician, Dr. Feero. A service will be held at a later date.

