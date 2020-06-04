CHINA – Mary Montague Fitzgerald, 82, died on Wednesday, May 27, at her home in China, Maine, with her children by her side. She was born on Oct. 28, 1937, to the late James Montague and Mildred R. (Laffey) Montague in Pawtucket, R.I.. She attended the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a registered nurse. She worked in hospitals in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maine, finishing with 20 years at Cary Medical Center in Caribou. Mary was also an artist and attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, studying jewelry-making. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling, trying new restaurants, and reading. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Brian James Fitzgerald, in 2005. She is survived by one son, David Montague Fitzgerald, daughter-in-law, Patricia, and grandsons Aidan and Conor of Fulshear, Texas; one daughter, Caragh Beth Fitzgerald, son-in-law Mark Davis and granddaughters Sylvia and Claire Davis of China; and one sister-in-law, Louise Helen Fitzgerald, of Lake Montezuma, Ariz. At her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Plummer Funeral Home.

