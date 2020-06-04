Freezing berries in season, and putting up homemade jams and jellies are some of the ways to increase access to a year-round supply of local foods, cut back on sugar, and reduce the grocery bill. University of Maine Cooperative Extension publishes information to help find, grow, use and store in-season fruits and vegetables, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Discover ways to preserve these June favorites at extension.umaine.edu:
• Let’s Preserve Strawberries;
• 4039 Let’s Preserve Jellies, Jams, Spreads;
• 4383 Freezing Fruits; and
• 4256 Vegetables and Fruits for Health: Peas.

Updated information and bulletins to download or order are available on the Extension website, calling 207-581-3188, 800-287-0274 in Maine or email [email protected].

