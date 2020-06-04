The Whitefield Lions Club would recently recognized four local students. These students will each receive a $500 scholarship.
Each year the Whitefield Lion’s Club scholarship committee chooses among deserving applicants, based on their qualities of hard work, perseverance, leadership, community service and career goals.
The recipients are: Calista Nicole Pagurko of Whitefield, who plans to attend Boston Conservatory of Berklee; Dominic Smith of Whitefield, who plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Simon McCormick of Whitefield, who plans to attend Bates College; and Alexander Jackson of Whitefield, who plans to attend Eastern Maine Community College
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Messalonskee High School lists top 10 students for class of 2020
-
Community
New recipe guide online from UMaine Extension
-
Community
Whitefield Lions honors four local students
-
Community
Julianna Vicente graduates from Becker College
-
Community
UMF arts center announces call to artists for exhibition ‘Detour’