The Whitefield Lions Club would recently recognized four local students. These students will each receive a $500 scholarship.

Each year the Whitefield Lion’s Club scholarship committee chooses among deserving applicants, based on their qualities of hard work, perseverance, leadership, community service and career goals.

The recipients are: Calista Nicole Pagurko of Whitefield, who plans to attend Boston Conservatory of Berklee; Dominic Smith of Whitefield, who plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Simon McCormick of Whitefield, who plans to attend Bates College; and Alexander Jackson of Whitefield, who plans to attend Eastern Maine Community College

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: