WATERVILLE — Part of Front Street will be closed Sunday night into Monday morning for the installation of drainage in that area.

Front Street, from Bridge Street to Common Street, will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, according to Mike McGee, general manager of Steven A. McGee Construction LLC of West Gardiner.

Steven A. McGee Construction is working on the Lockwood Hotel construction project on Main and Front streets in downtown.

Officials have said the hotel project, being spearheaded by Colby College, is on track to be finished in the fall despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and its threat to the workers building the structure.

